Pitanium Ltd (PTNM) stock analysis: A simple moving average approach

While Pitanium Ltd has overperformed by 11.80%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PTNM fell by -47.63%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.79 to $0.98, whereas the simple moving average fell by -55.26% in the last 200 days.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and PTNM is recording an average volume of 1.96M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 13.83%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 29.67%, with a gain of 103.06% over the past seven days.