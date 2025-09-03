ODP Corporation (ODP) deserves deeper analysis

While ODP Corporation has overperformed by 1.48%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ODP fell by -9.59%, with highs and lows ranging from $32.21 to $11.85, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 7.07% in the last 200 days.

On August 23, 2023, Noble Capital Markets started tracking ODP Corporation (NASDAQ: ODP) recommending Outperform. A report published by B. Riley Securities on June 23, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for ODP. Colliers Securities also rated ODP shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $57 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 28, 2022. UBS February 25, 2021d the rating to Neutral on February 25, 2021, and set its price target from $23 to $43. JP Morgan January 12, 2021d its ‘Underweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for ODP, as published in its report on January 12, 2021. BofA/Merrill’s report from August 20, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $1.20 for ODP shares, giving the stock a ‘Underperform’ rating. BofA/Merrill also rated the stock as ‘Underperform’.

Analysis of ODP Corporation (ODP)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -7.63%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

ODP Corporation’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 5.92% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.45, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and ODP has an average volume of 469.49K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.74%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.93%, with a loss of -0.39% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $31.67, showing growth from the present price of $20.56, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ODP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ODP Corporation Shares?

Specialty Retail giant ODP Corporation (ODP) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing ODP Corporation shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 17.06, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 100.00%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 8.16%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.86% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.