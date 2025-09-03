Subscribe
Industry
NIO’s price-to-sales ratio: Is it a good investment opportunity?

Arcelia Reed
By Arcelia Reed

NIO Inc ADR (NIO)’s stock is trading at $6.09 at the moment marking a fall of -7.37% from the last session close. As of this writing, shares are priced at -20.95% less than their 52-week high of $7.71, and 101.82% over their 52-week low of $3.02. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -10.98% below the high and +39.13% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, NIO’s SMA-200 is $4.31.

Further, it is important to consider NIO stock ratios, particularly its price-to-sales ratio over the past twelve months, which stands at 1.23.

How does NIO Inc ADR (NIO) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 17 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Hold. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 3.35 in simple terms.

NIO Inc ADR (NIO): Earnings History

Most analysts expect public companies to report earnings and revenue in line with their projections, but sometimes these figures vary from what they actually expected. In the current quarter, the company had earnings predictions made by 1 different analysts, who are expecting earnings to fall in between the range of -0.31 and -0.31 with an average Earnings Estimate of -0.31 which is in contrast with the last year earnings estimate of -0.36 and also replicates 13.89% growth rate year over year.

NIO Inc ADR (NYSE: NIO) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in NIO Inc ADR (NIO). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 2.50% of shares. A total of 507 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 9.15% of its stock and 9.39% of its float.

Jun 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is SPDR INDEX SHARES FUNDS-SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF holding total of 1.82 shares that make 0.12% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 11.03 million.

The securities firm SPDR SERIES TRUST-SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF holds 1.76 shares of NIO, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.11%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 10.66 million.

An overview of NIO Inc ADR’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests NIO Inc ADR (NIO) traded 83,195,516 shares per day, with a moving average of $5.45 and price change of +1.58. With the moving average of $4.67 and a price change of +2.65, about 72,010,398 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, NIO’s 100-day average volume is 53,609,477 shares, alongside a moving average of $4.22 and a price change of +2.77.

