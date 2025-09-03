Subscribe
Industry
Kandal M Venture Ltd (FMFC)’s stock price in review: A technical analysis

While Kandal M Venture Ltd has overperformed by 7.25%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FMFC rose by 140.34%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.20 to $4.20, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 47.01% in the last 200 days.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and FMFC is registering an average volume of 805.38K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.71%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.64%, with a gain of 2.77% over the past seven days.

