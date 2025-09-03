It would be worthwhile to take a closer look at Oklo Inc (OKLO)

While Oklo Inc has underperformed by -0.07%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OKLO rose by 246.63%, with highs and lows ranging from $85.35 to $5.35, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 80.25% in the last 200 days.

On August 26, 2025, BofA Securities started tracking Oklo Inc (NYSE: OKLO) recommending Buy. A report published by UBS on August 20, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for OKLO. BNP Paribas Exane Initiated an Underperform rating on July 25, 2025, and assigned a price target of $14. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for OKLO, as published in its report on July 15, 2025. Daiwa Securities’s report from July 14, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $58 for OKLO shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Craig Hallum also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Oklo Inc (OKLO)

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Oklo Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -11.34% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 71.27, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and OKLO is recording an average volume of 18.87M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.20%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.04%, with a gain of 3.37% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $73.31, showing decline from the present price of $73.59, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OKLO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Oklo Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 28.35%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 38.31% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.