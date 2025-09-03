It would be worthwhile to take a closer look at LoanDepot Inc (LDI)

While LoanDepot Inc has underperformed by -7.94%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LDI fell by -3.43%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.22 to $1.01, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 21.08% in the last 200 days.

On August 19, 2025, BTIG Research started tracking LoanDepot Inc (NYSE: LDI) recommending Neutral. A report published by Goldman on January 09, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sell’ for LDI. UBS also rated LDI shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $2 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 06, 2023. Credit Suisse January 09, 2023d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for LDI, as published in its report on January 09, 2023. Piper Sandler’s report from May 11, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $3.50 for LDI shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. JMP Securities also rated the stock as ‘Mkt Perform’.

Analysis of LoanDepot Inc (LDI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 3.27%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of LoanDepot Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -23.67% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.22, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and LDI is recording an average volume of 1.75M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.41%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.24%, with a loss of -3.43% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $1.62, showing decline from the present price of $1.97, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LDI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze LoanDepot Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 62.59%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 14.23% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.