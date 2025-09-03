Is T1 Energy Inc (TE) a good investment opportunity?

While T1 Energy Inc has overperformed by 14.55%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TE fell by -26.74%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.36 to $0.91, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 17.58% in the last 200 days.

On December 20, 2024, BTIG Research Upgraded T1 Energy Inc (NYSE: TE) to Buy. A report published by Morgan Stanley on November 14, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for TE. TD Cowen October 25, 2023d the rating to Market Perform on October 25, 2023, and set its price target from $14 to $7. Goldman July 18, 2023d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for TE, as published in its report on July 18, 2023. Morgan Stanley’s report from June 29, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $13 for TE shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of T1 Energy Inc (TE)

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of T1 Energy Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -23.69% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.34, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and TE is recording an average volume of 1.81M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.68%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.65%, with a gain of 16.67% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.00, showing growth from the present price of $1.89, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze T1 Energy Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 19.03%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 47.17% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.