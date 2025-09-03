Is SoundHound AI Inc (SOUN) worth investing in despite its overvalued state?

While SoundHound AI Inc has overperformed by 3.07%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SOUN fell by -32.36%, with highs and lows ranging from $24.98 to $4.32, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 15.16% in the last 200 days.

On August 11, 2025, Ladenburg Thalmann Upgraded SoundHound AI Inc (NASDAQ: SOUN) to Buy. A report published by Northland Capital on August 08, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for SOUN. Piper Sandler also Downgraded SOUN shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $12 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 14, 2025. Piper Sandler Initiated an Overweight rating on May 27, 2025, and assigned a price target of $12. Ladenburg Thalmann November 13, 2024d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for SOUN, as published in its report on November 13, 2024. Cantor Fitzgerald’s report from August 09, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $7 for SOUN shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of SoundHound AI Inc (SOUN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 217.06%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of SoundHound AI Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -77.38% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.84, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 44.96M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for SOUN stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.84%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.88%, with a gain of 10.82% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $14.50, showing growth from the present price of $13.42, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SOUN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze SoundHound AI Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 10.62%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 43.19% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.