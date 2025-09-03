Is Redwire Corporation (RDW) a good investment opportunity?

While Redwire Corporation has overperformed by 0.11%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RDW fell by -45.81%, with highs and lows ranging from $26.66 to $5.67, whereas the simple moving average fell by -36.81% in the last 200 days.

On August 18, 2025, BofA Securities started tracking Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW) recommending Underperform. A report published by Canaccord Genuity on July 09, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for RDW. Truist also rated RDW shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $16 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 26, 2025. B. Riley Securities January 27, 2025d the rating to Buy on January 27, 2025, and set its price target from $9.50 to $27. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for RDW, as published in its report on January 24, 2025. H.C. Wainwright’s report from November 26, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $18 for RDW shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. B. Riley Securities also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Redwire Corporation (RDW)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -20.93%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Redwire Corporation’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -45.35% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.11, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and RDW has an average volume of 4.42M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.44%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.03%, with a loss of -0.22% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $18.06, showing growth from the present price of $8.92, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RDW is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Redwire Corporation Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 29.21%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 21.27% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.