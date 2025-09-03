Subscribe
Is it possible to buy Cronos Group Inc(CRON) shares at a good price now?

Patricia Turner
By Patricia Turner

While Cronos Group Inc has underperformed by -3.85%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CRON rose by 23.76%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.77 to $1.60, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 24.80% in the last 200 days.

On November 02, 2022, Bernstein started tracking Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ: CRON) recommending Mkt Perform. A report published by Canaccord Genuity on July 28, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for CRON. Jefferies January 27, 2022d its ‘Underperform’ rating to ‘Hold’ for CRON, as published in its report on January 27, 2022. BofA Securities’s report from November 18, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $5 for CRON shares, giving the stock a ‘Underperform’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Underperform’.

Analysis of Cronos Group Inc (CRON)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 20.51%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Cronos Group Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 1.73% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 23.53, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and CRON is recording an average volume of 2.25M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.77%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.77%, with a loss of -3.47% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.87, showing growth from the present price of $2.5, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CRON is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Cronos Group Inc Shares?

Cronos Group Inc (CRON) is based in the Canada and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic market. When comparing Cronos Group Inc shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 52.63, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -350.22%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 48.32%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 13.57% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

