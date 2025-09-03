Investing in Kodiak Sciences Inc (KOD) might be a great opportunity, but the stock is a bit undervalued

While Kodiak Sciences Inc has underperformed by -4.65%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, KOD fell by -13.37%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.60 to $1.92, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 52.75% in the last 200 days.

On August 14, 2025, JP Morgan Upgraded Kodiak Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: KOD) to Neutral. A report published by Jefferies on December 09, 2024, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for KOD. H.C. Wainwright also rated KOD shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $3 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 05, 2024. Goldman Initiated an Sell rating on December 11, 2023, and assigned a price target of $2. CapitalOne November 17, 2023d its ‘Equal Weight’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for KOD, as published in its report on November 17, 2023. UBS’s report from July 27, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $4 for KOD shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Underweight’.

Analysis of Kodiak Sciences Inc (KOD)

In order to gain a clear picture of Kodiak Sciences Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -140.33% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.48, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 518.37K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for KOD stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.67%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.65%, with a loss of -8.98% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.25, showing decline from the present price of $8.62, which can serve as yet another indication of whether KOD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Kodiak Sciences Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 7.83%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 81.59% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.