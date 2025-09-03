Subscribe
Industry
2 min.Read

Investing in Kodiak Sciences Inc (KOD) might be a great opportunity, but the stock is a bit undervalued

Cameron Mitchell
By Cameron Mitchell

While Kodiak Sciences Inc has underperformed by -4.65%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, KOD fell by -13.37%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.60 to $1.92, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 52.75% in the last 200 days.

On August 14, 2025, JP Morgan Upgraded Kodiak Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: KOD) to Neutral. A report published by Jefferies on December 09, 2024, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for KOD. H.C. Wainwright also rated KOD shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $3 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 05, 2024. Goldman Initiated an Sell rating on December 11, 2023, and assigned a price target of $2. CapitalOne November 17, 2023d its ‘Equal Weight’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for KOD, as published in its report on November 17, 2023. UBS’s report from July 27, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $4 for KOD shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Underweight’.

Analysis of Kodiak Sciences Inc (KOD)

In order to gain a clear picture of Kodiak Sciences Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -140.33% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.48, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 518.37K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for KOD stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.67%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.65%, with a loss of -8.98% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.25, showing decline from the present price of $8.62, which can serve as yet another indication of whether KOD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Kodiak Sciences Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 7.83%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 81.59% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Hot this week

Finance

Examining ACHR’s book value per share for the latest quarter

0
Currently, Archer Aviation Inc's (ACHR) stock is trading at...
Companies

ENPH’s price-to-free cash flow ratio: What it means for investors

0
In the current trading session, Enphase Energy Inc's (ENPH)...
Market

Should investors be concerned about LAC’s high price-to-sales ratio?

0
Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (LAC)'s stock is trading at...
Market

Can you still get a good price for Clearside Biomedical Inc (CLSD) Shares at this point?

0
While Clearside Biomedical Inc has underperformed by -7.73%, investors...
Industry

A stock that deserves closer examination: OS Therapies Inc (OSTX)

0
While OS Therapies Inc has underperformed by -7.11%, investors...

Topics

Finance

Examining ACHR’s book value per share for the latest quarter

0
Currently, Archer Aviation Inc's (ACHR) stock is trading at...
Companies

ENPH’s price-to-free cash flow ratio: What it means for investors

0
In the current trading session, Enphase Energy Inc's (ENPH)...
Market

Should investors be concerned about LAC’s high price-to-sales ratio?

0
Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (LAC)'s stock is trading at...
Market

Can you still get a good price for Clearside Biomedical Inc (CLSD) Shares at this point?

0
While Clearside Biomedical Inc has underperformed by -7.73%, investors...
Industry

A stock that deserves closer examination: OS Therapies Inc (OSTX)

0
While OS Therapies Inc has underperformed by -7.11%, investors...
Finance

Results from Zooz Power Ltd (ZOOZ) show potential

0
While Zooz Power Ltd has overperformed by 19.13%, investors...
Companies

Was anything positive for HWH International Inc (HWH) stock last session?

0
While HWH International Inc has overperformed by 227.78%, investors...
Market

OppFi Inc OPFI’s stock price gains traction on Tuesday

0
While OppFi Inc has overperformed by 0.78%, investors are...
spot_img

Related Articles

Popular Categories

FinanceIndustryCompaniesMarketFinancial ScoresMarket SummaryStocks Trading
spot_imgspot_img
Previous article
A review of GLXY’s current quarter earnings predictions
Next article
Replimune Group Inc (REPL) produces promising results

Fueled by a passion for truth since 1992, US Post News brings you trustworthy journalism. Our team of investigators, photographers, and writers delivers fresh news you can rely on. We started with ink and screens, but today we’re a web leader, illuminating the world with verified information.

Company

Headlines

Examining ACHR’s book value per share for the latest quarter

0
Currently, Archer Aviation Inc's (ACHR) stock is trading at...

ENPH’s price-to-free cash flow ratio: What it means for investors

0
In the current trading session, Enphase Energy Inc's (ENPH)...

Should investors be concerned about LAC’s high price-to-sales ratio?

0
Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (LAC)'s stock is trading at...

Can you still get a good price for Clearside Biomedical Inc (CLSD) Shares at this point?

0
While Clearside Biomedical Inc has underperformed by -7.73%, investors...

Newsletter

Get important news delivered directly to your inbox and stay connected!

© 2025 | US Post News | All rights reserved.

US Post News
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.