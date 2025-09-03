Investing in Fossil Group Inc (FOSL) might be an excellent idea, but the stock is currently overvalued/undervalued

While Fossil Group Inc has overperformed by 6.54%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FOSL rose by 95.21%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.58 to $0.86, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 103.56% in the last 200 days.

On July 01, 2025, Maxim Group started tracking Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ: FOSL) recommending Buy. A report published by Telsey Advisory Group on February 27, 2020, Reiterated its previous ‘Market Perform’ rating for FOSL. Telsey Advisory Group Reiterated the rating as Market Perform on August 05, 2019, but set its price target from $15 to $12. Telsey Advisory Group resumed its ‘Market Perform’ rating for FOSL, as published in its report on February 14, 2019. Telsey Advisory Group’s report from February 08, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $17 for FOSL shares, giving the stock a ‘Market Perform’ rating. Telsey Advisory Group also rated the stock as ‘Market Perform’.

Analysis of Fossil Group Inc (FOSL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -15.23%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Fossil Group Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -35.01% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.17, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and FOSL is registering an average volume of 502.49K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.28%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.05%, with a gain of 12.80% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.00, showing growth from the present price of $3.26, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FOSL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Fossil Group Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 12.78%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 48.72% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.