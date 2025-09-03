Subscribe
How will Circle Internet Group Inc’s (CRCL) earnings compare to estimates this quarter?

Arcelia Reed
By Arcelia Reed

In the current trading session, Circle Internet Group Inc’s (CRCL) stock is trading at the price of $117.33, a fall of -2.34% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -60.76% less than its 52-week high of $298.99 and 83.32% better than its 52-week low of $64.00. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -38.28% below the high and +0.52% above the low.

CRCL’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 11.31, resulting in an 24.27 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Circle Internet Group Inc (CRCL) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 15 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Hold. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 3.20 in simple terms.

Circle Internet Group Inc (NYSE: CRCL) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Circle Internet Group Inc (CRCL). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 4.07% of shares. A total of 277 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 53.63% of its stock and 55.90% of its float.

Jul 31, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is ARK ETF Trust-ARK Innovation ETF holding total of 1.9 shares that make 0.91% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 225.71 million.

The securities firm VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds 978.97 shares of CRCL, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.47%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 116.33 million.

An overview of Circle Internet Group Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Circle Internet Group Inc (CRCL) traded 11,434,137 shares per day, with a moving average of $140.16 and price change of -36.72. With the moving average of $173.70 and a price change of -146.24, about 18,409,260 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days.

