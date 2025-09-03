How to interpret Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA)’s stock chart patterns

While Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc has underperformed by -1.79%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, IOVA fell by -70.41%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.51 to $1.64, whereas the simple moving average fell by -48.61% in the last 200 days.

On July 15, 2025, Goldman Downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: IOVA) to Sell. A report published by UBS on May 16, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for IOVA. UBS initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for IOVA, as published in its report on October 24, 2024. Piper Sandler’s report from July 29, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $10 for IOVA shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 92.73%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -53.16% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.89, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and IOVA is registering an average volume of 16.93M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.13%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.01%, with a loss of -13.44% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.10, showing growth from the present price of $2.19, which can serve as yet another indication of whether IOVA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 19.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 53.67% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.