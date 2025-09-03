How does MWYN’s price to cash per share ratio compare in the market?

Currently, Marwynn Holdings Inc’s (MWYN) stock is trading at $0.99, marking a gain of 18.27% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -91.18% below its 52-week high of $11.20 and 38.89% above its 52-week low of $0.71. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -35.18% below the high and +16.71% above the low.

MWYN’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 3.39, resulting in an 13.36 price to cash per share for the period.

Marwynn Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MWYN) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Marwynn Holdings Inc (MWYN). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 72.84% of shares. A total of 8 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 0.81% of its stock and 2.98% of its float.

Jun 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is iShares Trust-iShares Micro-Cap ETF holding total of 4.65 shares that make 0.03% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 4268.0.

An overview of Marwynn Holdings Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Marwynn Holdings Inc (MWYN) traded 426,325 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.9067 and price change of -0.2203. With the moving average of $1.2196 and a price change of -0.6903, about 2,323,048 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, MWYN’s 100-day average volume is 1,766,807 shares, alongside a moving average of $3.2379 and a price change of -3.5703.