HNST’s valuation metrics: A comprehensive analysis

Honest Company Inc (HNST)’s stock has witnessed a price hike of 3.13% from the previous close with its current price standing at $3.96. Its current price is -55.85% under its 52-week high of $8.97 and 19.28% more than its 52-week low of $3.32. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -16.49% below the high and +14.29% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, HNST’s SMA-200 is $5.41.

Additionally, it is important to take into account HNST stock ratios, including its price-to-sales ratio, which is 1.13 for the last tewlve months.HNST’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 2.36, resulting in an 6.11 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Honest Company Inc (HNST) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 7 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Moderate Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 4.43 in simple terms.

Honest Company Inc (HNST): Earnings History

If we examine Honest Company Inc’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 6/30/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of $0.04, slashing the consensus of $0.04. In other words, it topped the consensus by $0.01, resulting in a 26.29% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 6/30/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $0.04 in contrast with the Outlook of $0.04. That was a difference of $0.01 and a surprise of 26.29%.

Honest Company Inc (NASDAQ: HNST) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Honest Company Inc (HNST). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 13.01% of shares. A total of 214 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 58.08% of its stock and 66.77% of its float.

Jun 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Fidelity Rutland Square TRT II-Strategic Advisers U.S. Total Stock Fd. holding total of 3.22 shares that make 2.89% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 12.8 million.

The securities firm VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds 2.89 shares of HNST, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 2.59%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 11.47 million.

An overview of Honest Company Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Honest Company Inc (HNST) traded 4,657,335 shares per day, with a moving average of $3.93 and price change of -0.60. With the moving average of $4.43 and a price change of -0.85, about 3,592,768 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, HNST’s 100-day average volume is 3,027,019 shares, alongside a moving average of $4.63 and a price change of -0.62.