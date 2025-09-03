Have you been able to find a good deal on Alector Inc’s shares?

While Alector Inc has overperformed by 10.21%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ALEC rose by 37.04%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.37 to $0.87, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 48.00% in the last 200 days.

On July 28, 2025, Mizuho Upgraded Alector Inc (NASDAQ: ALEC) to Outperform. A report published by Mizuho on December 17, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for ALEC. Stifel also Downgraded ALEC shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $4 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 16, 2024. BofA Securities December 04, 2024d the rating to Underperform on December 04, 2024, and set its price target from $9 to $1. H.C. Wainwright resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for ALEC, as published in its report on November 29, 2024. Morgan Stanley’s report from November 26, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $3 for ALEC shares, giving the stock a ‘Underweight’ rating. Stifel also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Alector Inc (ALEC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -47.80%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Alector Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -103.98% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.78, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and ALEC is recording an average volume of 868.92K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.47%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.00%, with a gain of 10.68% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.83, showing growth from the present price of $2.59, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ALEC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Alector Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 24.83%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 63.76% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.