Gold Royalty Corp (GROY) stock on the rise: An overview

While Gold Royalty Corp has overperformed by 5.52%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GROY rose by 215.70%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.65 to $1.16, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 114.61% in the last 200 days.

On June 11, 2025, Canaccord Genuity started tracking Gold Royalty Corp (AMEX: GROY) recommending Buy. A report published by Raymond James on June 03, 2024, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for GROY. Scotiabank Initiated an Sector Outperform rating on June 29, 2023, and assigned a price target of $3. National Bank Financial initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for GROY, as published in its report on June 08, 2023. Raymond James’s report from July 25, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $3.75 for GROY shares, giving the stock a ‘Mkt Perform’ rating. BMO Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Market Perform’.

Analysis of Gold Royalty Corp (GROY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 113.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Gold Royalty Corp’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -0.33% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.56, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and GROY is recording an average volume of 2.12M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.72%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.57%, with a gain of 19.75% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.91, showing growth from the present price of $3.82, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GROY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Gold Royalty Corp Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 16.92%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 20.72% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.