Frontier Group Holdings Inc’s results are impressive

While Frontier Group Holdings Inc has overperformed by 14.49%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ULCC fell by -21.10%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.26 to $2.89, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 4.43% in the last 200 days.

On Sep-03-25, Deutsche Bank Upgraded Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ULCC) to Buy. Citigroup also rated ULCC shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $7.25 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 20, 2025. Deutsche Bank March 04, 2025d the rating to Hold on March 04, 2025, and set its price target from $12 to $8. Deutsche Bank December 11, 2024d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for ULCC, as published in its report on December 11, 2024. UBS’s report from November 26, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $6 for ULCC shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Frontier Group Holdings Inc (ULCC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -4.52%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Frontier Group Holdings Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -6.63% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.36, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and ULCC is recording an average volume of 4.06M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.65%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.61%, with a gain of 28.38% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.44, showing decline from the present price of $5.61, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ULCC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Frontier Group Holdings Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 63.43%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 40.29% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.