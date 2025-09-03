Evaluating PMN’s financial ratios for a profitable investment

In the current trading session, ProMIS Neurosciences Inc’s (PMN) stock is trading at the price of $0.43, a fall of -20.44% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -73.15% less than its 52-week high of $1.59 and 12.34% better than its 52-week low of $0.38.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, PMN’s SMA-200 is $0.7164.

How does ProMIS Neurosciences Inc (PMN) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 6 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 4.50 in simple terms.

ProMIS Neurosciences Inc (PMN): Earnings History

If we examine ProMIS Neurosciences Inc’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 6/30/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.4, beating the consensus of -$0.24. In other words, it beat the consensus by -$0.16, resulting in a -65.19% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 6/30/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.4 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.24. That was a difference of -$0.16 and a surprise of -65.19%.

Most analysts expect public companies to report earnings and revenue in line with their projections, but sometimes these figures vary from what they actually expected. In the current quarter, the company had earnings predictions made by 1 different analysts, who are expecting earnings to fall in between the range of -0.15 and -0.15 with an average Earnings Estimate of -0.15 which is in contrast with the last year earnings estimate of -0.14 and also replicates -7.14% growth rate year over year.

ProMIS Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ: PMN) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in ProMIS Neurosciences Inc (PMN). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 21.56% of shares. A total of 20 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 25.49% of its stock and 32.50% of its float.

Jun 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holding total of 8.62 shares that make 0.02% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 3828.0.

An overview of ProMIS Neurosciences Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests ProMIS Neurosciences Inc (PMN) traded 2,719,271 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.5720 and price change of -0.2200. With the moving average of $0.5950 and a price change of -0.0201, about 9,706,646 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, PMN’s 100-day average volume is 4,876,495 shares, alongside a moving average of $0.5669 and a price change of -0.1163.