enCore Energy Corp (NASDAQ:EU): It’s all about numbers this morning

enCore Energy Corp (EU)’s stock is trading at $2.39 at the moment marking a rise of 0.63% from the last session close. As of this writing, shares are priced at -46.06% less than their 52-week high of $4.44, and 137.13% over their 52-week low of $1.01. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -16.72% below the high and +17.23% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, EU’s SMA-200 is $2.52.

Further, it is important to consider EU stock ratios, particularly its price-to-sales ratio over the past twelve months, which stands at 10.06.EU’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 1.69, resulting in an 11.71 price to cash per share for the period.

How does enCore Energy Corp (EU) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 5 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 4.60 in simple terms.

enCore Energy Corp (EU): Earnings History

If we examine enCore Energy Corp’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 6/30/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.12, beating the consensus of -$0.03. In other words, it beat the consensus by -$0.09, resulting in a -326.34% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 6/30/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.12 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.03. That was a difference of -$0.09 and a surprise of -326.34%.

enCore Energy Corp (NASDAQ: EU) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in enCore Energy Corp (EU). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 7.84% of shares. A total of 174 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 50.09% of its stock and 54.36% of its float.

Jun 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is SPROTT FUNDS TRUST-SPROTT URANIUM MINERS ETF holding total of 14.71 shares that make 7.86% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 34.8 million.

The securities firm VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF holds 10.48 shares of EU, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 5.60%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 24.78 million.

An overview of enCore Energy Corp’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests enCore Energy Corp (EU) traded 4,363,116 shares per day, with a moving average of $2.53 and price change of -0.32. With the moving average of $2.69 and a price change of +0.07, about 3,457,613 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, EU’s 100-day average volume is 2,972,659 shares, alongside a moving average of $2.24 and a price change of +1.15.