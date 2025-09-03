CytomX Therapeutics Inc (CTMX)’s highs and lows: A closer look at its stock price fluctuations

While CytomX Therapeutics Inc has overperformed by 1.96%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CTMX rose by 101.94%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.10 to $0.40, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 47.94% in the last 200 days.

On July 31, 2025, Oppenheimer started tracking CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CTMX) recommending Outperform. A report published by H.C. Wainwright on May 15, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for CTMX. Piper Sandler also rated CTMX shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $2.50 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 14, 2025. Piper Sandler May 28, 2024d the rating to Overweight on May 28, 2024, and set its price target from $2.25 to $3.50. Wedbush May 09, 2024d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for CTMX, as published in its report on May 09, 2024. Jefferies’s report from May 06, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $8 for CTMX shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of CytomX Therapeutics Inc (CTMX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -25.71%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of CytomX Therapeutics Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 108.21% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and CTMX is recording 2.66M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.82%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.62%, with a gain of 4.00% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.75, showing growth from the present price of $2.08, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CTMX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze CytomX Therapeutics Inc Shares?

The Biotechnology market is dominated by CytomX Therapeutics Inc (CTMX) based in the USA. When comparing CytomX Therapeutics Inc shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 3.64, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 98.44%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 26.78%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 65.38% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.