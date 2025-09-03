Can you now get a good deal on Kyivstar Group Ltd’s shares?

While Kyivstar Group Ltd has underperformed by -9.19%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, KYIV rose by 10.59%, with highs and lows ranging from $16.48 to $9.92, whereas the simple moving average fell by -1.41% in the last 200 days.

On August 26, 2025, New Street started tracking Kyivstar Group Ltd (NASDAQ: KYIV) recommending Buy.

Analysis of Kyivstar Group Ltd (KYIV)

To gain a thorough understanding of Kyivstar Group Ltd’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.09, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and KYIV is recording an average volume of 984.25K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.28%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.69%, with a loss of -13.31% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $16.00, showing growth from the present price of $11.07, which can serve as yet another indication of whether KYIV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Kyivstar Group Ltd Shares?

A leading company in the Telecom Services sector, Kyivstar Group Ltd (KYIV) is based in the United Arab Emirates. When comparing Kyivstar Group Ltd shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 91.26, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 23150.00%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.12%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 8.22% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.