Finance
2 min.Read

Array Technologies Inc (ARRY) stock on the rise: An overview

Preston Campbell
By Preston Campbell

While Array Technologies Inc has overperformed by 1.50%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ARRY rose by 51.41%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.99 to $3.76, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 41.35% in the last 200 days.

On March 17, 2025, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking Array Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: ARRY) recommending Sector Perform. A report published by Guggenheim on March 07, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for ARRY. TD Cowen also reiterated ARRY shares as ‘Hold’, quoting a target price of $7 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 28, 2025. Exane BNP Paribas February 06, 2025d its ‘Underperform’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for ARRY, as published in its report on February 06, 2025. Susquehanna’s report from January 10, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $7 for ARRY shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. TD Cowen also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Array Technologies Inc (ARRY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 41.63%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Array Technologies Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -44.13% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.84, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and ARRY is recording an average volume of 8.27M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.31%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.26%, with a loss of -1.88% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.13, showing decline from the present price of $9.15, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ARRY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Array Technologies Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.71%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 120.63% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

