Are iQIYI Inc ADR (IQ) shares a good deal now?

Cameron Mitchell
By Cameron Mitchell

While iQIYI Inc ADR has overperformed by 1.13%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, IQ rose by 33.33%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.35 to $1.50, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 32.39% in the last 200 days.

On August 21, 2025, UBS Upgraded iQIYI Inc ADR (NASDAQ: IQ) to Buy. A report published by CLSA on May 22, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for IQ. HSBC Securities also Upgraded IQ shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $2.15 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 16, 2025. The Benchmark Company August 23, 2024d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for IQ, as published in its report on August 23, 2024. HSBC Securities’s report from July 23, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $3 for IQ shares, giving the stock a ‘Reduce’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of iQIYI Inc ADR (IQ)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -10.78%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

iQIYI Inc ADR’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 0.67% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.42, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and IQ has an average volume of 21.97M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.69%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.08%, with a gain of 11.20% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.50, showing decline from the present price of $2.68, which can serve as yet another indication of whether IQ is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze iQIYI Inc ADR Shares?

Entertainment giant iQIYI Inc ADR (IQ) is based in the China and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing iQIYI Inc ADR shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 212.70, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -297.94%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.19%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 42.33% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

