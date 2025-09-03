Are CoreWeave Inc (CRWV) shares a good deal now?

While CoreWeave Inc has underperformed by -9.41%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CRWV rose by 133.35%, with highs and lows ranging from $187.00 to $33.51, whereas the simple moving average fell by -8.79% in the last 200 days.

On August 27, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking CoreWeave Inc (NASDAQ: CRWV) recommending Overweight. A report published by H.C. Wainwright on August 21, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for CRWV. Arete also Upgraded CRWV shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $180 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 21, 2025. HSBC Securities initiated its ‘Reduce’ rating for CRWV, as published in its report on July 17, 2025. Argus’s report from July 11, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $200 for CRWV shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Needham also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of CoreWeave Inc (CRWV)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 206.75%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of CoreWeave Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -146.77% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.52, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and CRWV is recording an average volume of 21.57M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.26%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.98%, with a gain of 1.04% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $125.75, showing growth from the present price of $93.34, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CRWV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze CoreWeave Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 43.83%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 40.48% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.