Analyzing HKPD’s price-to-book ratio for the last quarter

In the current trading session, Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology Holdings Ltd’s (HKPD) stock is trading at the price of $1.12, a fall of -22.76% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -70.45% less than its 52-week high of $3.79 and 38.25% better than its 52-week low of $0.81. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -46.52% below the high and +43.74% above the low.

How does Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology Holdings Ltd (HKPD) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: HKPD) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology Holdings Ltd (HKPD). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 68.01% of shares. A total of 6 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 0.67% of its stock and 2.09% of its float.

An overview of Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology Holdings Ltd’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology Holdings Ltd (HKPD) traded 7,928,104 shares per day, with a moving average of $1.1973 and price change of +0.2199. With the moving average of $1.2606 and a price change of -0.0901, about 3,255,140 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, HKPD’s 100-day average volume is 2,838,930 shares, alongside a moving average of $1.2459 and a price change of +0.1999.