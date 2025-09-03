Analyzing FLUX’s current quarter earnings projections

Flux Power Holdings inc (FLUX)’s stock has witnessed a price hike of 12.00% from the previous close with its current price standing at $1.68. Its current price is -51.77% under its 52-week high of $3.48 and 46.09% more than its 52-week low of $1.15. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -14.43% below the high and +21.13% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, FLUX’s SMA-200 is $1.7097.

Additionally, it is important to take into account FLUX stock ratios, including its price-to-sales ratio, which is 0.45 for the last tewlve months.Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the last twelve months stands at 30.74.

How does Flux Power Holdings inc (FLUX) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 6 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 4.67 in simple terms.

Flux Power Holdings inc (FLUX): Earnings History

If we examine Flux Power Holdings inc’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 3/31/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.12, beating the consensus of -$0.06. In other words, it beat the consensus by -$0.06, resulting in a -87.50% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 3/31/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.12 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.06. That was a difference of -$0.06 and a surprise of -87.50%.

Most analysts expect public companies to report earnings and revenue in line with their projections, but sometimes these figures vary from what they actually expected. In the current quarter, the company had earnings predictions made by 2 different analysts, who are expecting earnings to fall in between the range of -0.06 and -0.13 with an average Earnings Estimate of -0.09 which is in contrast with the last year earnings estimate of -0.17 and also replicates 47.06% growth rate year over year.

Flux Power Holdings inc (NASDAQ: FLUX) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Flux Power Holdings inc (FLUX). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 26.97% of shares. A total of 30 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 37.89% of its stock and 51.89% of its float.

Jun 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is ETF Opportunities Trust-Formidable ETF holding total of 506.74 shares that make 6.09% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 0.83 million.

The securities firm VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds 359.46 shares of FLUX, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 4.32%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 0.59 million.

An overview of Flux Power Holdings inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Flux Power Holdings inc (FLUX) traded 126,746 shares per day, with a moving average of $1.6695 and price change of +0.1900. With the moving average of $1.7636 and a price change of +0.3500, about 127,402 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, FLUX’s 100-day average volume is 83,720 shares, alongside a moving average of $1.7090 and a price change of +0.1800.