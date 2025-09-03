A stock that deserves closer examination: 3D Systems Corp (DDD)

While 3D Systems Corp has underperformed by -5.22%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DDD fell by -33.54%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.00 to $1.32, whereas the simple moving average fell by -14.60% in the last 200 days.

On February 13, 2024, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking 3D Systems Corp (NYSE: DDD) recommending Overweight. A report published by Credit Suisse on August 17, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Underperform’ rating for DDD. Lake Street also reiterated DDD shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $29 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 01, 2022. JP Morgan Reiterated the rating as Underweight on March 01, 2022, but set its price target from $22 to $18. Craig Hallum resumed its ‘Hold’ rating for DDD, as published in its report on March 01, 2022. BofA Securities’s report from March 01, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $23 for DDD shares, giving the stock a ‘Underperform’ rating. B. Riley Securities also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of 3D Systems Corp (DDD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -16.26%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of 3D Systems Corp’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -46.51% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.82, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 4.57M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for DDD stock. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.25, showing growth from the present price of $2.18, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DDD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze 3D Systems Corp Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.08%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 51.28% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.