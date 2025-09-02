Xponential Fitness Inc (XPOF)’s stock performance: a year in review

While Xponential Fitness Inc has overperformed by 0.72%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, XPOF fell by -37.47%, with highs and lows ranging from $18.87 to $6.64, whereas the simple moving average fell by -26.12% in the last 200 days.

On March 14, 2025, Stifel Downgraded Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE: XPOF) to Hold. A report published by Northland Capital on January 23, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Market Perform’ rating for XPOF. ROTH MKM also rated XPOF shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $22 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 17, 2024. Piper Sandler January 03, 2024d the rating to Neutral on January 03, 2024, and set its price target from $21 to $13. Stifel December 13, 2023d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for XPOF, as published in its report on December 13, 2023. BofA Securities’s report from November 01, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $16 for XPOF shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Stifel also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Xponential Fitness Inc (XPOF)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -0.40%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Xponential Fitness Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and XPOF has an average volume of 761.59K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.23%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.06%, with a loss of -4.43% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.33, showing growth from the present price of $8.41, which can serve as yet another indication of whether XPOF is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Xponential Fitness Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 24.12%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 80.68% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.