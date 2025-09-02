Will DigiAsia Corp (FAAS) meet earnings estimates this quarter?

Currently, DigiAsia Corp’s (FAAS) stock is trading at $0.24, marking a fall of -4.93% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -91.98% below its 52-week high of $2.93 and 44.66% above its 52-week low of $0.16. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -51.60% below the high and +4.89% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, FAAS’s SMA-200 is $0.5004.

How does DigiAsia Corp (FAAS) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

DigiAsia Corp (FAAS): Earnings History

DigiAsia Corp (NASDAQ: FAAS) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in DigiAsia Corp (FAAS). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 60.65% of shares. A total of 11 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 15.10% of its stock and 38.38% of its float.

Jun 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holding total of 14.18 shares that make 0.13% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 3368.0.

An overview of DigiAsia Corp’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests DigiAsia Corp (FAAS) traded 5,035,748 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.2780 and price change of -0.1822. With the moving average of $0.4112 and a price change of -0.3281, about 4,477,159 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, FAAS’s 100-day average volume is 13,317,709 shares, alongside a moving average of $0.4254 and a price change of -0.0059.