What was Reddit Inc (RDDT)’s performance in the last session?

While Reddit Inc has underperformed by -0.20%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RDDT rose by 37.71%, with highs and lows ranging from $253.14 to $55.25, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 49.03% in the last 200 days.

On August 18, 2025, Argus started tracking Reddit Inc (NYSE: RDDT) recommending Buy. A report published by Needham on July 23, 2025, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for RDDT. Wells Fargo also reiterated RDDT shares as ‘Equal Weight’, quoting a target price of $118 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 01, 2025. Cleveland Research Initiated an Buy rating on June 25, 2025, and assigned a price target of $166. RBC Capital Mkts initiated its ‘Sector Perform’ rating for RDDT, as published in its report on June 03, 2025. Wells Fargo’s report from May 19, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $115 for RDDT shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal Weight’ rating. Seaport Research Partners also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Reddit Inc (RDDT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 77.69%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Reddit Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 10.11% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 12.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 7.64M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for RDDT stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.14%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.34%, with a gain of 3.58% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $201.46, showing decline from the present price of $225.08, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RDDT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Reddit Inc Shares?

The USA based company Reddit Inc (RDDT) is one of the biggest names in Internet Content & Information. When comparing Reddit Inc shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 189.99, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 882.46%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 36.35%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 59.33% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.