What is the investor’s view on Celcuity Inc (CELC)?

While Celcuity Inc has underperformed by -6.17%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CELC rose by 291.37%, with highs and lows ranging from $55.44 to $7.57, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 217.36% in the last 200 days.

On July 01, 2025, Stifel started tracking Celcuity Inc (NASDAQ: CELC) recommending Buy. A report published by Leerink Partners on July 22, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for CELC. Stifel also rated CELC shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $40 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated February 22, 2024. H.C. Wainwright Initiated an Buy rating on December 08, 2023, and assigned a price target of $27. Canaccord Genuity initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for CELC, as published in its report on October 08, 2021. Jefferies’s report from September 07, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $48 for CELC shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Cowen also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Celcuity Inc (CELC)

To gain a thorough understanding of Celcuity Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -134.54% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.58, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and CELC is recording an average volume of 1.15M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.19%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.21%, with a loss of -2.27% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $69.43, showing growth from the present price of $51.23, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CELC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Celcuity Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 24.39%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 75.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.