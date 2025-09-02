What is GRYP’s price-to-sales ratio telling us about the company’s value?

In the current trading session, Gryphon Digital Mining Inc’s (GRYP) stock is trading at the price of $1.57, a gain of 1.95% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -46.42% less than its 52-week high of $2.93 and 1151.00% better than its 52-week low of $0.13. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -11.11% below the high and +50.94% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, GRYP’s SMA-200 is $0.6832.

How does Gryphon Digital Mining Inc (GRYP) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 2 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Hold. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 3.00 in simple terms.

Gryphon Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ: GRYP) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Gryphon Digital Mining Inc (GRYP). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 27.75% of shares. A total of 36 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 7.86% of its stock and 10.87% of its float.

Jun 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holding total of 2.02 shares that make 2.44% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 3.1 million.

The securities firm VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds 664.75 shares of GRYP, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.80%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 1.02 million.

An overview of Gryphon Digital Mining Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Gryphon Digital Mining Inc (GRYP) traded 8,643,269 shares per day, with a moving average of $1.3175 and price change of +0.3900. With the moving average of $1.2169 and a price change of +0.7445, about 9,296,581 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, GRYP’s 100-day average volume is 12,346,854 shares, alongside a moving average of $0.9763 and a price change of +1.4651.