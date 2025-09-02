Viridian Therapeutics Inc (VRDN) stock: A year of ups and downs

While Viridian Therapeutics Inc has underperformed by -0.33%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VRDN fell by -4.12%, with highs and lows ranging from $27.20 to $9.90, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 10.82% in the last 200 days.

On August 25, 2025, Jefferies started tracking Viridian Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VRDN) recommending Buy. A report published by Wells Fargo on December 19, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Equal Weight’ for VRDN. Needham Reiterated the rating as Buy on September 11, 2024, but set its price target from $30 to $38. Wolfe Research initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for VRDN, as published in its report on June 11, 2024. Goldman’s report from June 06, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $23 for VRDN shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Ladenburg Thalmann also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Viridian Therapeutics Inc (VRDN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 4.17%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Viridian Therapeutics Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -62.99% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 11.01, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and VRDN has an average volume of 756.27K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.89%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.55%, with a loss of -4.40% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $39.13, showing growth from the present price of $18.38, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VRDN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Viridian Therapeutics Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 9.94%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 106.22% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.