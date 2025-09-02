Vir Biotechnology Inc (VIR) deserves deeper analysis

While Vir Biotechnology Inc has underperformed by -1.98%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VIR fell by -32.70%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.45 to $4.16, whereas the simple moving average fell by -27.18% in the last 200 days.

On August 27, 2025, BofA Securities Upgraded Vir Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: VIR) to Buy. A report published by JP Morgan on January 29, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for VIR. BofA Securities also Downgraded VIR shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $14 on the company’s shares in a report dated September 08, 2023. JP Morgan March 06, 2023d the rating to Overweight on March 06, 2023, and set its price target from $35 to $34. Goldman February 21, 2023d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for VIR, as published in its report on February 21, 2023. Morgan Stanley’s report from January 27, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $30 for VIR shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal-Weight’ rating. SVB Leerink also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Vir Biotechnology Inc (VIR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -60.52%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Vir Biotechnology Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -46.22% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 7.01, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and VIR has an average volume of 1.29M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.86%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.57%, with a gain of 7.86% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $17.88, showing growth from the present price of $4.94, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VIR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Vir Biotechnology Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 35.52%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 57.18% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.