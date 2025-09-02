Ur-Energy Inc (URG) stock analysis: A simple moving average approach

Within its last year performance, URG rose by 20.87%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.42 to $0.55, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 35.56% in the last 200 days.

On July 25, 2025, Maxim Group started tracking Ur-Energy Inc (AMEX: URG) recommending Buy. B. Riley Securities also rated URG shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $3 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated February 02, 2024. FBR Capital Initiated an Outperform rating on September 02, 2016, and assigned a price target of $1. H.C. Wainwright initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for URG, as published in its report on June 19, 2015. Rodman & Renshaw’s report from August 10, 2011 suggests a price prediction of $2.52 for URG shares, giving the stock a ‘Mkt Outperform’ rating. Rodman & Renshaw also rated the stock as ‘Mkt Outperform’.

Analysis of Ur-Energy Inc (URG)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 124.26%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Ur-Energy Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -61.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.49, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and URG is recording an average volume of 6.65M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.81%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.62%, with a gain of 3.73% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.28, showing growth from the present price of $1.39, which can serve as yet another indication of whether URG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ur-Energy Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.63%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 71.71% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.