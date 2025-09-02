Understanding GMHS’s financial ratios: A beginner’s guide

Gamehaus Holdings Inc (GMHS)’s stock is trading at $1.87 at the moment marking a fall of -1.58% from the last session close. As of this writing, shares are priced at -89.31% less than their 52-week high of $17.49, and 94.77% over their 52-week low of $0.96. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -28.95% below the high and +81.73% above the low.

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Gamehaus Holdings Inc (GMHS): Earnings History

Gamehaus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GMHS) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Gamehaus Holdings Inc (GMHS). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 92.75% of shares. A total of 9 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 1.40% of its stock and 19.33% of its float.

Jun 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holding total of 3.31 shares that make 0.01% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 6360.0.

The securities firm Principal Funds, Inc-Global Multi-Strategy Fund holds 422.0 shares of GMHS, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.00%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 810.0.

An overview of Gamehaus Holdings Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Gamehaus Holdings Inc (GMHS) traded 9,758,625 shares per day, with a moving average of $1.3289 and price change of +0.4500. With the moving average of $1.4705 and a price change of +0.2300, about 3,915,758 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, GMHS’s 100-day average volume is 2,016,470 shares, alongside a moving average of $1.4478 and a price change of +0.1600.