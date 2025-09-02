Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST) requires closer examination

While Twist Bioscience Corp has overperformed by 1.43%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TWST fell by -41.96%, with highs and lows ranging from $55.33 to $24.28, whereas the simple moving average fell by -31.37% in the last 200 days.

On December 13, 2024, Wolfe Research started tracking Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ: TWST) recommending Outperform. A report published by Guggenheim on June 04, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for TWST. Goldman also Upgraded TWST shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $45 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 17, 2024. Berenberg Initiated an Buy rating on September 27, 2023, and assigned a price target of $27. Scotiabank initiated its ‘Sector Outperform’ rating for TWST, as published in its report on January 05, 2023. Evercore ISI’s report from January 03, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $36 for TWST shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Cowen also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 17.91%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Twist Bioscience Corp’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -17.58% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and TWST is recording 1.33M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.94%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.71%, with a loss of -5.67% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $41.11, showing growth from the present price of $26.97, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TWST is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Twist Bioscience Corp Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.59%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 113.36% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.