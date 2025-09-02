ThredUp Inc (TDUP) is an excellent investment, but the stock is overvalued/undervalued right now

While ThredUp Inc has underperformed by -3.39%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TDUP rose by 678.42%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.28 to $0.50, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 130.10% in the last 200 days.

On August 05, 2025, Telsey Advisory Group Reiterated ThredUp Inc (NASDAQ: TDUP) to Outperform. A report published by Telsey Advisory Group on July 29, 2025, Reiterated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for TDUP. Northland Capital also rated TDUP shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $9 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 21, 2025. Telsey Advisory Group Reiterated the rating as Outperform on May 06, 2025, but set its price target from $6 to $7. Telsey Advisory Group resumed its ‘Outperform’ rating for TDUP, as published in its report on April 28, 2025. Telsey Advisory Group’s report from January 15, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $3 for TDUP shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Needham also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of ThredUp Inc (TDUP)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -2.63%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of ThredUp Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -58.93% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.96, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and TDUP is recording 2.39M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.75%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.67%, with a loss of -7.36% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $13.00, showing growth from the present price of $10.82, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TDUP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ThredUp Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 22.85%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 60.86% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.