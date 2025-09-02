Technical analysis of Dyne Therapeutics Inc (DYN) stock chart patterns

While Dyne Therapeutics Inc has underperformed by -1.89%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DYN fell by -42.74%, with highs and lows ranging from $46.26 to $6.36, whereas the simple moving average fell by -8.88% in the last 200 days.

On August 25, 2025, Raymond James Upgraded Dyne Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DYN) to Strong Buy. A report published by Bernstein on June 24, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Mkt Perform’ rating for DYN. Raymond James also rated DYN shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $37 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 11, 2025. Oppenheimer Initiated an Outperform rating on June 02, 2025, and assigned a price target of $34. Evercore ISI initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for DYN, as published in its report on May 29, 2025. BMO Capital Markets’s report from March 12, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $50 for DYN shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Scotiabank also rated the stock as ‘Sector Outperform’.

Analysis of Dyne Therapeutics Inc (DYN)

Dyne Therapeutics Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -61.32% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 16.83, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and DYN has an average volume of 3.04M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.54%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.15%, with a gain of 7.23% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $35.35, showing growth from the present price of $13.49, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DYN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Dyne Therapeutics Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 22.72%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 71.78% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.