Summit Therapeutics Inc (SMMT) produces promising results

While Summit Therapeutics Inc has underperformed by -2.95%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SMMT rose by 32.81%, with highs and lows ranging from $36.91 to $11.76, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 7.80% in the last 200 days.

On August 19, 2025, Piper Sandler started tracking Summit Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SMMT) recommending Neutral. A report published by UBS on July 01, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for SMMT. Leerink Partners also rated SMMT shares as ‘Underperform’, setting a target price of $12 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 11, 2025. Citigroup March 26, 2025d the rating to Buy on March 26, 2025, and set its price target from $23 to $35. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for SMMT, as published in its report on March 21, 2025. Evercore ISI’s report from March 12, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $30 for SMMT shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Summit Therapeutics Inc (SMMT)

Summit Therapeutics Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -328.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.13, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and SMMT has an average volume of 3.98M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.27%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.89%, with a loss of -9.54% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $33.75, showing growth from the present price of $23.7, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SMMT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Summit Therapeutics Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 84.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 13.27% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.