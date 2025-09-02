Slide Insurance Holdings Inc (SLDE) stock analysis: A simple moving average approach

While Slide Insurance Holdings Inc has overperformed by 0.15%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SLDE fell by -33.93%, with highs and lows ranging from $25.90 to $12.77, whereas the simple moving average fell by -26.05% in the last 200 days.

On July 14, 2025, Piper Sandler started tracking Slide Insurance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SLDE) recommending Overweight. A report published by Morgan Stanley on July 14, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Equal-Weight’ rating for SLDE. Citizens JMP also rated SLDE shares as ‘Mkt Outperform’, setting a target price of $25 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 14, 2025. Barclays Initiated an Overweight rating on July 14, 2025, and assigned a price target of $25.

Analysis of Slide Insurance Holdings Inc (SLDE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 31.38%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and SLDE has an average volume of 1.05M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.19%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.70%, with a loss of -5.58% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $22.60, showing growth from the present price of $13.38, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SLDE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Slide Insurance Holdings Inc Shares?

Insurance – Property & Casualty giant Slide Insurance Holdings Inc (SLDE) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Slide Insurance Holdings Inc shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 1.31, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 103.29%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 42.28%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 24.12% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.