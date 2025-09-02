Should investors be concerned about DUO’s high price-to-sales ratio?

Fangdd Network Group Ltd (DUO)’s stock is trading at $2.82 at the moment marking a rise of 18.12% from the last session close. As of this writing, shares are priced at -96.22% less than their 52-week high of $74.72, and 127.67% over their 52-week low of $1.24. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -1.40% below the high and +127.42% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, DUO’s SMA-200 is $5.79.

Further, it is important to consider DUO stock ratios, particularly its price-to-sales ratio over the past twelve months, which stands at 0.20.DUO’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 0.21, resulting in an 0.43 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Fangdd Network Group Ltd (DUO) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 0 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Sell. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 0.00 in simple terms.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd (DUO): Earnings History

Fangdd Network Group Ltd (NASDAQ: DUO) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Fangdd Network Group Ltd (DUO). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 3.06% of shares. A total of 5 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 2.55% of its stock and 2.62% of its float.

Apr 30, 2024, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holding total of 187.0 shares that make 0.00% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 541.0.

An overview of Fangdd Network Group Ltd’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Fangdd Network Group Ltd (DUO) traded 3,301,632 shares per day, with a moving average of $1.69 and price change of +1.10. With the moving average of $1.99 and a price change of +0.23, about 1,455,063 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, DUO’s 100-day average volume is 908,730 shares, alongside a moving average of $2.72 and a price change of -0.74.