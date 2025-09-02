scPharmaceuticals Inc (SCPH) stock shows negative growth on Friday

While scPharmaceuticals Inc has underperformed by -0.18%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SCPH rose by 55.37%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.28 to $1.94, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 52.87% in the last 200 days.

On September 07, 2023, Craig Hallum started tracking scPharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SCPH) recommending Buy. A report published by Cowen on December 01, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for SCPH. Jefferies also rated SCPH shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $14 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 21, 2022. Maxim Group initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for SCPH, as published in its report on August 02, 2022. SVB Leerink’s report from September 09, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $6 for SCPH shares, giving the stock a ‘Mkt Perform’ rating. H.C. Wainwright also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of scPharmaceuticals Inc (SCPH)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 99.17%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of scPharmaceuticals Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -934.02% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.14, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 791.12K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for SCPH stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.06%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 0.91%, with a gain of 13.40% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.09, showing growth from the present price of $5.5, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SCPH is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze scPharmaceuticals Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 32.25%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 58.17% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.