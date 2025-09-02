ScanTech AI Systems Inc (NASDAQ:STAI): It’s all about numbers this morning

ScanTech AI Systems Inc (STAI)’s stock is trading at $0.38 at the moment marking a fall of -9.09% from the last session close. As of this writing, shares are priced at -96.85% less than their 52-week high of $12.19, and -7.76% over their 52-week low of $0.42. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -38.93% below the high and +3.12% above the low.

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

ScanTech AI Systems Inc (STAI): Earnings History

ScanTech AI Systems Inc (NASDAQ: STAI) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in ScanTech AI Systems Inc (STAI). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 11.24% of shares. A total of 15 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 33.50% of its stock and 37.74% of its float.

Jun 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holding total of 189.42 shares that make 0.39% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 72262.0.

The securities firm Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 72.34 shares of STAI, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.15%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 27596.0.

An overview of ScanTech AI Systems Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests ScanTech AI Systems Inc (STAI) traded 6,184,173 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.4864 and price change of -0.1944. With the moving average of $0.6091 and a price change of -0.3312, about 10,474,999 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, STAI’s 100-day average volume is 5,600,860 shares, alongside a moving average of $0.9160 and a price change of -1.2161.