Predicting AtlasClear Holdings Inc’s (ATCH) earnings for the current quarter

AtlasClear Holdings Inc (ATCH)’s stock has witnessed a price declined of -0.11% from the previous close with its current price standing at $0.18. Its current price is -99.31% under its 52-week high of $26.94 and 34.55% more than its 52-week low of $0.14. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -24.63% below the high and +15.18% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, ATCH’s SMA-200 is $3.3453.

How does AtlasClear Holdings Inc (ATCH) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 0 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Sell. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 0.00 in simple terms.

AtlasClear Holdings Inc (ATCH): Earnings History

AtlasClear Holdings Inc (AMEX: ATCH) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in AtlasClear Holdings Inc (ATCH). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 1.06% of shares. A total of 13 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 3.00% of its stock and 3.03% of its float.

Jun 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund holding total of 12.83 shares that make 0.08% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 2358.0.

The securities firm Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 3.4 shares of ATCH, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.02%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 625.0.

An overview of AtlasClear Holdings Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests AtlasClear Holdings Inc (ATCH) traded 7,383,911 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.1920 and price change of -0.0349. With the moving average of $0.1916 and a price change of -0.0033, about 14,719,282 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, ATCH’s 100-day average volume is 9,346,276 shares, alongside a moving average of $0.2531 and a price change of -0.3287.