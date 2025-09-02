Subscribe
Stocks Trading
Porch Group Inc (PRCH)’s stock price range in the last year

Arcelia Reed
By Arcelia Reed

While Porch Group Inc has overperformed by 5.47%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PRCH rose by 244.92%, with highs and lows ranging from $17.38 to $1.15, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 109.89% in the last 200 days.

On July 01, 2025, B. Riley Securities started tracking Porch Group Inc (NASDAQ: PRCH) recommending Buy. A report published by Loop Capital on February 26, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for PRCH. Loop Capital also rated PRCH shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $6 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 09, 2024. Loop Capital March 15, 2023d the rating to Hold on March 15, 2023, and set its price target from $4 to $2. JP Morgan November 09, 2022d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for PRCH, as published in its report on November 09, 2022. Cantor Fitzgerald’s report from August 10, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $8 for PRCH shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Keefe Bruyette also rated the stock as ‘Mkt Perform’.

Analysis of Porch Group Inc (PRCH)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 7.62%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Porch Group Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.72, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and PRCH is recording 2.07M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.78%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.69%, with a gain of 2.04% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $17.50, showing growth from the present price of $16.97, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PRCH is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Porch Group Inc Shares?

The Software – Application market is dominated by Porch Group Inc (PRCH) based in the USA. When comparing Porch Group Inc shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 36.57, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 103.02%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 40.42%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 69.08% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

