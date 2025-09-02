PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc (PMVP) deserves deeper analysis

While PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc has underperformed by -2.78%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PMVP fell by -7.28%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.82 to $0.81, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 8.80% in the last 200 days.

On November 08, 2024, Oppenheimer Upgraded PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PMVP) to Outperform. A report published by Craig Hallum on May 13, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for PMVP. Jefferies also rated PMVP shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $5 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 12, 2024. Ladenburg Thalmann Initiated an Buy rating on December 27, 2023, and assigned a price target of $7. Oppenheimer March 02, 2022d its ‘Perform’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for PMVP, as published in its report on March 02, 2022. Goldman’s report from September 22, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $43 for PMVP shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Oppenheimer also rated the stock as ‘Perform’.

Analysis of PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc (PMVP)

To gain a thorough understanding of PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -45.57% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 12.52, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and PMVP is recording an average volume of 305.15K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.92%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.01%, with a loss of -5.41% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.00, showing growth from the present price of $1.4, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PMVP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 15.59%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 56.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.