Novavax, Inc (NVAX) presents a great opportunity, but the stock is slightly undervalued

While Novavax, Inc has underperformed by -1.45%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NVAX fell by -7.09%, with highs and lows ranging from $15.22 to $5.01, whereas the simple moving average fell by -2.27% in the last 200 days.

On August 28, 2025, H.C. Wainwright started tracking Novavax, Inc (NASDAQ: NVAX) recommending Buy. A report published by BofA Securities on August 20, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underperform’ for NVAX. Citigroup also rated NVAX shares as ‘Sell’, setting a target price of $6 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 17, 2025. BTIG Research Initiated an Buy rating on February 28, 2025, and assigned a price target of $19. JP Morgan July 30, 2024d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Underweight’ for NVAX, as published in its report on July 30, 2024. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Novavax, Inc (NVAX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -42.42%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Novavax, Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.34, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 6.64M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for NVAX stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.34%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.68%, with a loss of -4.72% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.50, showing growth from the present price of $7.47, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NVAX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Novavax, Inc Shares?

The USA based company Novavax, Inc (NVAX) is one of the biggest names in Biotechnology. When comparing Novavax, Inc shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 3.31, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -39.59%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 8.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 58.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.